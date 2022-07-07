Man Throws Tequila Bottle Molotov Cocktail At Capitol Officer In Metro Station: Authorities

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he threw one of his many molotov cocktails at a Capitol police officer in a Washington DC metro station, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of someone with the explosives at Union Station found Bernard L. McCutcheon around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, acting Assistant Chief of Police for Uniformed Operations Sean Gallagher said.

McCutcheon threw one Molotov cocktail at officers as he tried to light it, police said. The officers only suffered minor injuries, Gallagher said

The police department’s Hazardous Materials Response team said at least one of McCutcheon’s molotov cocktails was made out of a tequila bottle with a sock and accelerant fluid inside.

McCutcheon tried to run from the police but was stopped. A backpack with two other bottles of liquid was recovered at the scene.

He was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of possession of a Molotov cocktail, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Capitol Police do not believe McCutcheon was targeting the U.S. Capitol or Members of Congress.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.