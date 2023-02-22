Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Officer-Involved Shooting Near Virginia Mall: PD (DEVELOPING)

Police say that one man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County.

Members of the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the area of Fashion Boulevard in McLean at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, where there was a reported shooting near the Tysons Corner Shopping Center.

The preliminary investigation determined that one man was shot in his upper body outside of the mall and he was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured. It is unclear what caused gunshots to ring out on Wednesday.

Additional information is expected to be released on Wednesday as the investigation into the shooting continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

