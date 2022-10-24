Contact Us
Man Killed In Targeted Shooting Outside Nationals Park

Cecilia Levine
First District Commander Tasha Bryant.
First District Commander Tasha Bryant. Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)

A man was killed in what police say was a targeted shooting outside of Nationals Park over the weekend.

The man was found inside of a car and was pronounced dead on the scene around 1 p.m. on on N Street, SE Sunday, Oct. 23, First District Commander Tasha Bryant said.

Preliminary footage shows a dark-colored SUV fleeing from the scene just after the shooting, she said.

Detectives "hit the ground running" and were gathering more information, the commander said.

