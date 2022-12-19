Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Fairfax County Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
The man was killed near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Old Keene Mill Road
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a reported pedestrian strike in the area.

According to police, it appears that the man intentionally jumped in front of a vehicle, leading to his death. The driver remained at the scene.

The fatal strike led to a closure of Fairfax County Parkway between Burke Lake Road and Old Keene Mill Road while the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

