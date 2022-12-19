Man Killed After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Fairfax County Police Say (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a reported pedestrian strike in the area.

According to police, it appears that the man intentionally jumped in front of a vehicle, leading to his death. The driver remained at the scene.

The fatal strike led to a closure of Fairfax County Parkway between Burke Lake Road and Old Keene Mill Road while the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.