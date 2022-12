A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.

Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police.

Police were able to locate the man involved in the barricade situation and take him into custody.

