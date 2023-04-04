Knifepoint Robber Finally Arrested After String Of Culmore Assaults

A Falls Church man is in custody after being linked to several robberies over the last month, authorities announced.

Josue David Argueta-Perez, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, March 29 in the 6000 block of Vista Drive, according to Fairfax County police.

Earlier that day, Argueta-Perez reportedly robbed a victim at knifepoint, taking their money.

Police believe that Argueta-Perez is connected to several other robberies in the area.

Police say that in the other robberies, a suspect matching Argueta-Perez's description approached the victims and demanded money at knifepoint before money was taken.

All of the robberies occurred in the area surrounding Glen Carlyn Drive and Bellview Drive in Culmore.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Argueta-Perez to contact detectives at 703-691-2131.

David Argueta-Perez has been charged with robbery and is currently being held without bond.

