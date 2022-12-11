In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'

Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video).

"We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, on Nov. 11, Chief Kevin Davis said.

Officers called to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield around 4:20 p.m. found Murray blocking southbound lanes, county police said.

Bodycam footage shows him yelling nonsense in the roadway and then bolting from a responding officer right back into traffic.

Police noticed a FedEx driver, Douglas Kennebo, in a nearby parking lot deescalating the situation.

"We've got a FedEx driver who's got some good rapport with him," and officer can be heard saying over the radio, as he waits to intervene.

Officers reengaged and explained they were there to help him. Fire and rescue personnel were requested to respond. Murray was then placed into handcuffs to prevent him from running back into traffic. No force was used while taking him into custody.

Murray was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. While en route to the hospital, Murray suffered a medical emergency. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death.

