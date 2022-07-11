Gunman Fleeing From Police Struck By Car In Fairfax County

A man who fired shots outside an elementary school in Fairfax County and then fled from the scene was struck by a car, authorities said.

Chaos began just before 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 6, when cops were called to Hutchison Elementary School on Parcher Avenue in Herndon on a report of gunshots, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers first noticed a group of men, including one man who matched the description of the suspect who, according to witnesses, fired shots into the air during a community event.

That's when the presumably drunk man ran into a woodline toward Dulles Toll Road, police said.

Police lost sight of the man, but moments later heard what they say sounded like a car crash.

"The man was struck by the driver of a 2015 Lexus RX350 traveling westbound on the Dulles Toll Road," police said in a statement.

"The driver immediately stopped and rendered aid to the man with the assistance of officers."

The man was initially taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. His injuries were later downgraded to non-life-threatening, authorities said.

The westbound lanes of Dulles Toll Road were closed while police investigated the scene.

"Preliminarily, detectives do not believe that speed and alcohol were factors for the driver," they said. "Alcohol appears to be a factor on the part of the man."

A canine team also discovered a handgun in the wooded area where the man ran through the woods, police said.

Authorities said the man's name and mugshot will not be released until he is served warrants for the reckless discharge of a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and possessing a firearm on school grounds.

He was still being treated at a local hospital as of Monday, Nov 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.