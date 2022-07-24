Contact Us
Police & Fire

Former Virginia Youth Leader Who Molested Male Victim Also Had Child Porn: Police

Cecilia Levine
Thomas Weaver
Thomas Weaver Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

A 61-year-old former youth leader of a Virginia church was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a male victim and was subsequently found with child porn.

Thomas Weaver, who joined Saint Matthews United Methodist Church in 2001, forced the victim to meet him in a secluded area in Annandale where he sexually assaulted the victim multiple times, Fairfax County police said. 

Detectives executed a search warrant at Weaver’s home and recovered numerous images of child pornography, they said. He was being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Weaver had periodically been a leader in youth activities but has not held that position since 2020.

