Fiery Hit-And-Run Crash Damages Fairfax County Home: Report

Police arrested the driver of a car that smashed into a Virginia home and burst into flames late Tuesday night, May 17, after a short search, NBC4 reports.

The car careened off of Old Colchester Road in Lorton and into the home just before 11 p.m. When Fairfax County police and firefighters arrived, the car was on fire, but the driver had ran away, the outlet said.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to the home, but the damages from the impact were extensive, the report said. The driver was found shortly thereafter, treated for his minor injuries, and arrested.

His name was not released, and authorities were looking into whether speed, drugs, or alcohol could have been a contributing factor in the hit-and-run, NBC said.

