Fairfax County Middle School Students Sickened By THC Edibles: Reports

Several students in Virginia were sickened after taking THC edibles in Fairfax County, NBC Washington reports.

Seven Liberty Middle School students reported feeling ill after ingesting Delta 8 THC gummies around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, school officials said in a letter to parents.

Symptoms included vomiting, slurred speech and dizziness, the outlet said citing, Principal Adam Erbrecht wrote.

Three students were taken for medical treatment and the rest were sent home or taken care of at school.

