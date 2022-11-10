Disorderly Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency While En Route To Virginia Hospital

A disorderly man who was detained by police died in an ambulance while en route to a Virginia hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 to the 6500 block of Amherst Ave in Springfield on a report of a man who was acting "disorderly, running in the road, and yelling at cars," Fairfax County police said on Twitter.

Cops safely took the man into custody with help from a FedEx driver who made contact with him, they said. Police then called fire and rescue workers to the scene.

However, while on the way to the hospital in an ambulance, the man suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The man's identity and cause of death have yet to be released.

Police say body cameras were worn during the encounter, and they promise to release the footage within 30 days to maintain the community's trust.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's Major Crimes Bureau and Internal Affairs division.

