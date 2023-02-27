Dead Body Among Trash Dumped At Fairfax County Transfer Station, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

The Fairfax County Police Department has launched an investigation after a body was found in a trailer used for transporting trash.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, investigators from the department were called to the I-66 Transfer Station, where a body was found inside a trash truck that was unloading.

Detectives said at 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon that they are conducting a death investigation in the 4600 block of West Ox Road following the grisly discovery.

No other information about the investigation was immediately released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

