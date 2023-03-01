Career Criminal Facing Life In Prison For Peddling Meth, Fentanyl In Fairfax County: Police

A convicted felon in Fairfax County may spend the rest of his life in prison for conspiring to distribute hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Virginia, police say.

Calvin Ray Brown, 50, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 1 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, officials from the Fairfax County Police Department announced.

According to court documents, in March and April last year, Brown and a co-conspirator sold counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl to one of the department’s confidential informants and an undercover officer on multiple occasions.

When investigators executed a search warrant at Brown’s home, police say that officers seized:

999 counterfeit pressed pills containing fentanyl;

Approximately 723 grams of methamphetamine;

More than 500 grams of cocaine;

665 grams of N,N-dimethylpentylone, a federally unscheduled substance similar to MDMA;

Loaded semi-automatic “ghost gun;”

Bulletproof ballistics vest;

$25,001 in cash.

Officials said that during an interview, Brown readily admitted that he and his cohort had been distributing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, MDMA, and crack cocaine since January 2021.

He stated that, over the course of the conspiracy, they obtained about 1000 fentanyl pills every two weeks, and had also received one kilogram of methamphetamine and eight kilograms of cocaine.

Prosecutors made note that Brown has a lengthy criminal history, which includes multiple convictions for drug trafficking, as well as a conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When he is sentenced in June, Brown will face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.

