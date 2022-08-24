At Least One Injured After Stabbing At Metro Center In DC: Police

At least one victim was stabbed at the Metro Center Station in D.C., police said.

Sometime before 4:15 p.m. on August 23, a man was stabbed in the stomach while waiting on a platform, NBC4 Washington reported.

The victim was found unconscious and not breathing, the website said.

A woman was also cut in the incident and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, NBC4 Washington said.

Detectives were on the look out for a black male wearing black shoes, a dark blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a green bag, police reported.

Anyone with information should contact D.C. police.

Click here for the full story from NBC4 Washington.

