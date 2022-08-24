Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

At Least One Injured After Stabbing At Metro Center In DC: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
D.C. Metro
D.C. Metro Photo Credit: Facebook/Metro Forward

At least one victim was stabbed at the Metro Center Station in D.C., police said.

Sometime before 4:15 p.m. on August 23, a man was stabbed in the stomach while waiting on a platform, NBC4 Washington reported.

The victim was found unconscious and not breathing, the website said.

A woman was also cut in the incident and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, NBC4 Washington said.

Detectives were on the look out for a black male wearing black shoes, a dark blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a green bag, police reported.

Anyone with information should contact D.C. police.

Click here for the full story from NBC4 Washington.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.