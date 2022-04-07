Contact Us
Police & Fire

12-Year-Old Boy Among Two Drowned Off Virginia Beach

Cecilia Levine
Zamari Wilson
Zamari Wilson Photo Credit: Virginia Beach PD

A 12-year-old boy and an unidentified male drowned in the Virginia Beach waters Fourth of July weekend, Pilot Online reports.

Zamari Wilson was visiting family for the holiday weekend and last seen swimming near the Delta Marriott on Shore Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, the paper said.

A search involving the Virginia Beach Fire Department, EMS and Coast Guard was launched, bringing a pair of 29-foot response boats and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the beach.

Zamari's body was found around 1:30 p.m. Hours later, another male's body was found after he was reportedly struggling in the same waters, the outlet says.

Click here for more from Pilot Online.

