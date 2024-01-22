A Few Clouds 32°

Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts Ramp To Capital Beltway In Fairfax County

Access to the Capital Beltway from Route 267 is temporarily closed due to an overturned truck Monday, Jan. 22.

The crash happened on the eastbound ramp to I-495 north around 12:15 p.m., police said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
Cecilia Levine
One occupant was evaluated for minor injuries. 

