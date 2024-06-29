One Dead, One Injured In Early Morning Fairfax County Shooting, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly after midnight on June 29, officers were called to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in Annandale, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where one died and the other was treated and evaluated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about a shooting suspect or possible motive has been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

