Breaking News: Person Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries In Alexandria, Suspect In Custody: Police
Kevin Iglesias Of Falls Church Dies, 28

AJ Goldbloom
Kevin Omar Iglesias
Kevin Omar Iglesias Photo Credit: Kevin Omar Iglesias Facebook

Kevin Iglesias, 28, of Falls Church, tragically died after a fall, DCNewsNow.com reported.

Iglesias was not just the centerpiece of his family, but he was also a special education instructor at a Fairfax County middle school, the website said.

Although his passing was tragic, friends and family remember Iglesias as a man with a big heart, who carried mementos from his students wherever he went, DCNewsNow.com said.

A visitation for Iglesias will take place on September 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at National Funeral Home, his obituary detailed.

Click here to read Kevin Iglesias' full obituary.

Click here to read the full story from DCNewsNow.com.

