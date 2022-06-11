Gunman Surrenders In Shooting That Killed 26-Year-Old Victim In Fairfax County: Police

The man accused of shooting a 26-year-old victim dead last weekend in Fairfax County has surrendered, authorities said.

Phil Asare Darkwah, who had been wanted in the Sunday, Oct. 30 killing of Ahmed Hemoh, turned himself in on charges of second degree murder and weapons offenses, Fairfax County police said.

Darkwah, 28, and two other men were seen running from a third-floor apartment in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in Bailey’s Crossroad after a 911 caller reported Hemoh had been shot, police said.

The complex was placed under a brief shelter in place as authorities canvassed the crime scene and collected evidence. Surveillance footage helped police identify the three men, and Darkwah as the shooter.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear. Detectives do not believe it was a random act of violence.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family had raised more than $3,000 as of Sunday, Nov. 6.

