Fairfax Mom Susan Medina Survived By High School Sweetheart, Daughters

Susan Baker Medina who friends called "a bright light in a dim world," died unexpectedly at her Fairfax home earlier this month, according to her obituary. She was 46 years old.

The Woodbridge native married her Gar-Field High School sweetheart Jay Medina in 2000, and share teenage daughters, Allison and Olivia.

Medina was a dedicated clinical educator at Inova Alexandria Hospital, but she always put family first, her obituary reads. They treasured their trips to Hilton Head, S.C.

"Susan was a beautiful light and spirit in this world. Just one look at her twinkling, smiling eyes always made me smile," friend Verna Thomas wrote on Medina's memorial page. "Her love of Jay, Allison and Olivia was evident in every fiber of her being and she will be forever in my heart."

She is survived by her husband and their children, her mom, Mary Baker, and in-laws. Medina died on May 2 and the family held a memorial service a week later.

Click here to read Susan Baker Medina's full obituary.

