Fairfax
Fairfax

Fairfax County Community Reeling Following Death 27-Year-Old Navy Vet

Josh Lanier
Tony Fortkort Photo Credit: Tony Fortkort Facebook
Tony Fortkort Photo Credit: Tony Fortkort Facebook

Tributes and memorials have flooded in on social media for a 27-year-old Navy veteran who died earlier this week. 

Anthony "Tony" Fortkort died on Sunday, June 19, according to his obituary. He is survived by his parents, brothers, his sister, and his extended family. They did not disclose his cause of death. 

Fortkort was a Flint Hill graduate who attended Liberty University and spent four years in the Navy. He was a standout football and lacrosse star while attending high school in Oakton.  

His family will hold a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 119000 Lawyers Road in Reston. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park in Falls Church. 

