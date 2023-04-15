Chantilly Mom's Sudden Death Sparks Support For Baby Boy

The sudden death of a 32-year-old mom from Northern Virginia has sparked a wave of support for her young son.

Jacquelyn LaNiece Ross, of Chantilly, and formerly of the Bronx, NY, died suddenly on Friday, April 7, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe for her 18-month-old son, Noah.

Noah, who adores his mom, is described by Ross' best friend on a GoFundMe page as the "sweetest and happiest boy" who loves making people laugh and smile, and has "been doing just that, even during this painful time."

More than $590 had been raised on the campaign as of Saturday, April 15.

"Noah had such an incredible, fierce, and devoted mother," the page continues. "Jacquelyn took great care of him while working and pursuing her bachelor's degree in health administration. She strived to provide the best possible life for him."

Services will be held Monday, April 17. Click here for Ross' complete obituary and here to donate to her son.

