Obituaries

20-Year-Old Virginia Woman Killed In Fairfax County Car Crash Was 'A Wonderful Human' (TRIBUTE)

David Cifarelli
Danight Girmay
Danight Girmay Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

If you had an interaction with Danight Girmay, odds are she had a smile on her face. 

The 20-year-old was passionate about everything from school and sports to her local community. So when news broke of her tragic and sudden death, people were quick to react. 

"Though I did not know her personally, I know that she was caring & had such a beautiful personality," one person wrote on Facebook

Girmay was killed in a car crash that happened at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia overnight on Thursday, May 12, according to Fairfax County Police. 

A GoFundMe has since been created to help Girmay's family cover the cost of her funeral. 

"If you knew Danight, you'd know she was a sweet, caring person who always looked out for her friends and family," the campaign page reads. "She was a jokester and loved to share laughs."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $11,700 as of Friday, May 13. People can donate to the campaign by clicking here.

