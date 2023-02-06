Workers Rescued From Scaffold Several Stories Up High-Rise Building In Fairfax County

First responders in Fairfax County went above and beyond while showing no fear on Monday morning as they came to the rescue of workers who were stuck on scaffolding several stories up on a high-rise building.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department posted shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 that units were called to 1800 Chain Bridge Road to aid an employee who fell from a scaffolding and was at least 13 stories up.

Officials said that the worker was rescued onto a balcony and was evaluated by paramedics.

Two additional workers stuck on another scaffolding due to a power outage were also being assisted by crews.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.