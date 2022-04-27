Teen Was Going 40+ MPH Over Limit In Head-On VA Crash That Killed Another Driver: Police

A 16-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed a 62-year-old woman last March, authorities said.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on March 9 on Georgetown Pike. Detectives were able to determine that the teen driver of the 2020 Audi A5 was driving over 80 mph in a 35 mph zone and that alcohol was not a factor, according to the Fairfax Police Department.

Karla Boggess, 62, of Berryville died of her injuries four days after the Audi driver lost control of his car and crossed the center line, hitting her Nissan head on, police reported.

As a result of the impact, the Audi then spun into the path of a Toyota which rear-ended him. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Audi driver was treated for injuries on the scene, say police.

Detectives obtained and served a petition for involuntary manslaughter to the 16-year-old on April 26. The teen was then taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was held, police report.

