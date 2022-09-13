Sisters Reported Missing For Two Years Could Be In Maryland, DC Area: Reports

More than two years after a pair of sisters went missing with their mother, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is advising that they may be in the Maryland-Washington, DC area.

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7 years old, were reported missing in March 2020 after allegedly being abducted by their mother, Lashanda Lee, 46, who is wanted on a felony warrant for custodial interference that was issued in June that year.

This week, NCMEC released age-progressed photos of the missing children, who are possibly in the DMV area after being reported missing out of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

Both children were described as being bi-racial with brown hair and brown eyes, and are approximately 4-foot tall weighing an estimated 45 pounds.

Lee is approximately 5-foot-3 weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to NCMEC.

According to reports, on March 17, 2020, John Rex, the father of the children, was granted custody of the children in Pennsylvania, but when he went to pick them up from Lee, she had disappeared with them.

John Rex won custody after a three-year battle with Lee, according to an NCMEC blog posted in 2021, traveling from his Florida home to retrieve them, only to find out that his ex had fled with the children.

He allegedly tried contacting Lee multiple times on his way north, but got no response, at which point he went to her home to find her car gone, as well as their children.

“Children abducted by a parent are often told lies to justify abruptly leaving home,” said NCMEC co-founder John Walsh said in the blog post. “After they’ve left the state or the country, they often remain isolated out of fear of being noticed or getting caught.

“Many times, they are kept out of school, away from parks and neighbors, and without any contact with friends or family members.”

Anyone with information regarding the children or Lee's whereabouts has been asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, the Waynesboro Police Department in Pennsylvania by calling 1-717-762-2131 or 911.

