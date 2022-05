A major construction project will cause problems for commuters in part of Fairfax County on Thursday, May 19.

The Virginia Division on Transportation announced on Twitter that Norfolk Southern will close the railroad crossing in Cliffton on Thursday, May 19 to make repairs to the tracks.

The VDOT expect majors delays and says drivers should avoid this area during morning and evening rush hours if possible.

