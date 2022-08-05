Rescue To Recovery: At Least One Body Pulled From Potomac River After Going Missing

On Friday, August 5, what started as a rescue mission of at least one person in the Potomac River, sadly turned to a recovery mission for a body, police said.

Witnesses around Thompson's Boathouse recounted seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff before they heard splashes and could no longer find the individual in the water, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Authorities spent the morning allegedly recovering the body of a missing boater from the water, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.