Fairfax Daily Voice
News

Rescue To Recovery: At Least One Body Pulled From Potomac River After Going Missing

AJ Goldbloom
Crews on the Potomac River during the rescue and recovery operation
Crews on the Potomac River during the rescue and recovery operation Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems

On Friday, August 5, what started as a rescue mission of at least one person in the Potomac River, sadly turned to a recovery mission for a body, police said.

Witnesses around Thompson's Boathouse recounted seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff before they heard splashes and could no longer find the individual in the water, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Authorities spent the morning allegedly recovering the body of a missing boater from the water, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates. 

