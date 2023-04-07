Pedestrian Killed Walking Near Busy Fairfax County Intersection, Police Say

A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver on Friday morning near a busy Fairfax County intersection.

Police confirmed that one person was killed while walking along Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Fairfax County Parkway in the Fort Belvoir area, though the circumstances surrounding the fatal strike are still under investigation.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators made note that the driver remained at the scene after striking the pedestrian.

The incident led to traffic being tied up in the area on Richmond Highway in both directions as the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction team investigated.

Roads were reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, though motorists can expect delays.

The crash remains under investigation.

