Murder Suspect Extradited Back To DC For 2020 Homicide: Police

A 19-year-old suspect was brought back to D.C. to be charged for a 2020 homicide, police said.

On Aug. 6, 2020, officers found 26-year-old Michael Brittingham suffering gunshot wounds in the 600 block of 46th Place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

A second adult man was found shot at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

A juvenile man walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, as well, and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting suspect, Dreaun Young, was arrested in Hollywood, California on Aug. 29, 2022, police said.

He was extradited to D.C. on Sept. 20 and was formally charged with second degree murder, law enforcement said.

