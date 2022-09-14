Man Who Pinned DC Police Officer Between Doors Convicted For Role In Jan. 6 Riots

A man who used a riot shield as a weapon and pinned an officer between doors was found guilty of felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol Building.

Patrick McCaughey III, age 25, was among the three men found guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 13, of felony and misdemeanor offenses for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced.

Tristan Chandler Stevens, age 26, of Pensacola, Florida, and David Mehaffie, age 63, of Kettering, Ohio were also convicted on Tuesday.

The US Attorney's Office said government evidence showed the three men illegally entered restricted grounds, breaking through the police line and scaling the southwest scaffolding and staircase to meet up at the tunnel created by the inaugural platform structure on the lower west terrace of the building.

US Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers guarded the entrance against rioters, including the three men, the report said.

"Between 2:41 p.m. and 3:19 p.m., the three defendants attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers," the US Attorney's Office said.

When officers cleared the tunnel area, the three men illegally stayed on Capitol grounds, the US Attorney's Office reported.

McCaughey was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, in South Salem, New York, according to the report.

Stevens was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida, and Mehaffie was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021, in Kettering, Ohio, the report said.

The US Attorney's Office said McCaughey was found guilty of the following offenses:

Three counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including one involving a dangerous weapon

One count of obstruction of an official proceeding

One count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

One count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

One count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023.

The US Attorney's Office said Stevens was found guilty of:

Four counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers

One count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds

The report said Mehaffie was found guilty of:

Aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers

Interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds

The US Attorney's Office said the investigation into the riot at the US Capitol is ongoing, and anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.