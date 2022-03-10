Contact Us
Man Shoots Himself In Foot At Virginia Gun Show, Police Say

AJ Goldbloom
The Nation's Gun Show
The Nation's Gun Show Photo Credit: The Nation's Gun Show Facebook Page

A man who was attending the Nation's Gun Show in Chantilly allegedly shot himself in the foot, by accident, reports said. 

Just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers heard a gunshot at the gun show, and located the man who had been shot in the foot, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and law enforcement ruled the shooting accidental, authorities reported.

No one else was injured at the gun show, but police continued to investigate the incident, sources said.

