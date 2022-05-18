Man Rescued From 30-Foot Hole In Woodford (DEVELOPING)

A man fell into a 30-foot-hole on a construction site in Spotsylvania on Wednesday, May 18, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The man suffered a head injury in the fall. Responders plan to use a crane at the 5225 Mudd Tavern Road site to lift the man out of the hole using a stokes basket sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Crews will then airlift him to a hospital. The helicopter crew will use the nearby Old Dominion Raceway in Woodford as a landing area.

No information about the man was available at this time, and it's unclear how he fell.

This is a developing report. Check back for more.

