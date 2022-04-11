Man Convicted Of Executing Military Couple In Front Of Their Virginia Home

A Virginia man was convicted in the execution-style murders of a married military couple in front of their Fairfax County home, authorities said.

Ronnie Marshall, 21, of Lorton, was found guilty after a week-long trial of aggravated murder and firearm offenses in connection with the shooting deaths of Edward and Brenda McDaniel on May 26, 2021, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.

“This was a highly emotional and tragic case that ended the lives of two respected members of the Army and our community,” Descano said. “Mr. and Mrs. McDaniel were killed in their own driveway while taking their dog for a walk.”

Prosecutors believe that two days before the couple was killed, Marshall broke into the home on Flint Street, where Edward McDaniel met him with a shotgun and demanded he leave. But, on May 26, Marshall returned and killed the army colonels.

“We in Fairfax County have no tolerance for such disregard for human life and I’m pleased the jury saw this shooting for what it was — cold blooded murder,” Descano added.

“While there are no winners in a case like this, I’m glad Mr. Marshall is being held accountable for his crimes, and I hope this conviction brings some level of closure to the McDaniel family.”

Marshall remains in custody without bond, authorities said. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.