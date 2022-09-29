Longtime CBS White House Correspondent William Plante Dead At 84: Report

D.C. native and former CBS White House correspondent William "Bill" Plante has died at 84 years old, CBS News said.

Aside from his 52 years at CBS News, Plante also served four tours in Vietnam and covered numerous historical events, like the civil rights movement and decades of presidential elections, the website said.

Plante is remembered for his presence in White House press conferences. Even when presidents declined to answer questions, Plante said it was important to push them, as he was well within his right to ask questions, CBS said.

