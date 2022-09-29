Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: US Army Major, Doctor Wife In Maryland Accused Of Sharing Military Medical Info With Russia
News

Longtime CBS White House Correspondent William Plante Dead At 84: Report

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Bill Plante
Bill Plante Photo Credit: Bill Plante's Twitter Page

D.C. native and former CBS White House correspondent William "Bill" Plante has died at 84 years old, CBS News said.

Aside from his 52 years at CBS News, Plante also served four tours in Vietnam and covered numerous historical events, like the civil rights movement and decades of presidential elections, the website said.

Plante is remembered for his presence in White House press conferences. Even when presidents declined to answer questions, Plante said it was important to push them, as he was well within his right to ask questions, CBS said. 

Click here to read more about the life and legacy of Bill Plante. 

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.