Lone Survivor Of DC Lightning Strike Released From Hospital

The lone survivor of a fatal lightning strike in D.C. was recently released from the hospital.

On August 4, her 28th birthday, Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was struck by lightning, along with three other individuals, near the White House, according to a GoFundMe page created for her recovery.

The other victims, Brooks A. Lambertson, James Mueller, and Donna Mueller, did not survive the incident.

Escudero-Kontostathis was admitted to the hospital after the strike, suffering from severe burns, short term memory loss, and other general pain, her friend wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On August 9, she was released from the hospital, ready to take on the long road of recovery ahead, a friend said.

"The focus now is on [Escudero-Kontostathis'] continued recovery, both physically and mentally. She is in absolute awe with all of the outreach, thoughtful words, prayers and donations."

Her friend, Alison, thanked everyone who donated on the GoFundMe page and added that Escudero-Kontostathis will use the money to heal, before donating what is left over to charity.

The GoFundMe page had raised $54,290 of their $55,000 goal as of August 15.

Click here to donate to Escudero-Kontostathis' road to recovery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.