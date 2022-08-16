Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
News

Lone Survivor Of DC Lightning Strike Released From Hospital

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The lone survivor of a  fatal lightning strike in D.C. was recently released from the hospital.

On August 4, her 28th birthday, Amber Escudero-Kontostathis was struck by lightning, along with three other individuals, near the White House, according to a GoFundMe page created for her recovery.

The other victims, Brooks A. Lambertson, James Mueller, and Donna Mueller, did not survive the incident.

Escudero-Kontostathis was admitted to the hospital after the strike, suffering from severe burns, short term memory loss, and other general pain, her friend wrote on the GoFundMe page. 

On August 9, she was released from the hospital, ready to take on the long road of recovery ahead, a friend said.

"The focus now is on [Escudero-Kontostathis'] continued recovery, both physically and mentally. She is in absolute awe with all of the outreach, thoughtful words, prayers and donations."

Her friend, Alison, thanked everyone who donated on the GoFundMe page and added that Escudero-Kontostathis will use the money to heal, before donating what is left over to charity.

The GoFundMe page had raised $54,290 of  their $55,000 goal as of August 15.

Click here to donate to Escudero-Kontostathis' road to recovery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.