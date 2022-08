D.C. Superior Court Judge Maurice Ross ruled that Mayor Muriel Bowser's COVID-19 Mandate was unlawful, officials said.

The mandate requiring district employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is illegal, according to Ross.

Judge Ross said that any loss of benefits, rights, or wages, related to the unethical mandate, should be appropriately expunged, according to the D.C. Police Union.

