Husband Kills Wife, Self At Reston Park, Fairfax County Police Say

New details have been released after a reported murder-suicide involving a couple in Fairfax County.

Patricia Gaverick, 69, and Richard Gaverick, 75, both of Herndon, have ben identified by the Fairfax County Police Department as the pair who were found dead on a trail in Reston on Wednesday, March 22.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to Stratton Woods Park on Fox Mill Road, when a community member reported that there was a man and woman unconscious on a trail nearby.

Upon arrival, officers say that they found both Gavericks suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, and both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The initial investigation determined that the husband shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to police, who noted that cartridge cases and a weapon were both located at the scene of the apparent murder-suicide.

Officials noted that their vehicle was found in the parking lot of Stratton Woods Park. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is in the process of completing autopsies to confirm the exact manner and cause of death.

Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division “have been assigned to ensure the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance,” they added.

