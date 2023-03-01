Here's What We Know About Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Elderly Couple In Fairfax County

New details have been released by police officials in Fairfax County after an elderly couple was found dead in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 8900 block of Walker Street in Fairfax late on Tuesday, Feb. 29 to conduct a death investigation when a man and woman were both found dead inside an area home.

Upon arrival, officers found Janos John Gertler, 86, and Eva Anna Vas, 73, inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said on Wednesday, March 1, that detectives preliminarily believe the incident to be a murder-suicide involving an elderly couple where Gertler shot his wife, Vas, before turning the gun on himself.

According to investigators, several spent cartridge cases and a firearm were found inside the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now tasked with completing autopsies to confirm the exact manner and cause of death.

The motive for the fatal incident has not been identified by the police.

Officials made note that "victim specialists from the department's Major Crimes Bureau's Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance."

