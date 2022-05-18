Fairfax County Provides Tips To Help Families Survive The Formula Shortage

The worry that comes with a newborn has been especially taxing on some parents with the recent nationwide shortage of infant formula.

Formula supplies have decreased by 40% since April, with the shortage stemming from supply chain issues, according to Fox News.

In response to the shortage, President Joe Biden enacted the Defense Production Act and launched Operation Fly formula on Wednesday, May 18.

The action will send aircraft overseas to pick up baby formula and speed up the import of baby formula to the United States.

As families wrestle with questions surrounding the issue, here are some tips to ease your mind about the shortage, provided by the Fairfax Government Office.

- Do not panic buy. Purchase only a 10-14-day supply each time. It appears unlikely that the supply is going to run out, and hoarding will only make shortages worse.

- Call a store to check on the stock or check the online inventory before going to purchase formula.

- Call your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they have samples or can suggest a formula that is similar.

- If you are a WIC participant, you may be able to find another type of formula.

If you find these options unsuccessful, it may also be helpful to contact the manufacturer directly. Do not attempt to make your own baby formula, or try to extend the life of the formula by watering it down.

For additional information and resources, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.