Dog Found Chained To Fairfax County Fence Was Shot, Owners Sought, Police Say

Police investigators in Fairfax County are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the owners of a dog that was found injured with a gunshot wound and chained to a fence.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman place, following reports of a dog that was chained to a fence and in distress.

According to police, officers found the dog near the intersection, immediately unchained him, and discovered that it had been shot.

The dog - believed to be an adult male Staffordshire terrier - was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where it was treated and evaluated for undisclosed injuries.

Officers say that a member of the community called the department earlier in the night to report a dog barking and a single gunshot that rang out through the night. They canvassed near the scene, but found nothing suspicious in the area.

The incident remains under investigation as police continue to seek the dog's owners.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage in the area has been asked to contact Animal Protection Police Officers by emailing fcpdanimalprotection@fairfaxcounty.gov or Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

