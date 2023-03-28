DMV Native Snags Golden Ticket, Standing Ovation During 'American Idol' Audition

A DMV native is grinning from ear to ear after winning a glittering gold ticket to Hollywood in her 'American Idol' audition over the weekend.

Jayna Elise won over the judges on the hit singing show on Sunday, March 26.

The 22-year-old captured Lionel Ritchie's attention with her performance of Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever".

Her superb vocal control received a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan.

Fans can tune in to watch the DC native on Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.

