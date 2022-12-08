DC Man Admits To Trafficking Homeless Teen For MD Prostitution Business

A D.C. man pleaded guilty to trafficking a 15-year-old homeless girl to work as his prostitute, officials said.

Sirron Little, 31, admitted to recruiting a homeless teenager to give him sexual favors for money in 2018, according to U.S. Attorney's Office.

Little also posted inappropriate photos of the victim online and arranged dates with her and clients for sexual acts, authorities said.

Originally, Little arranged for the teen to meet clients in their cars, but later advanced his business to having her meet clients in local motels, officials reported.

The victim did not make any of the money, as Little would profit almost $1,500 a day and threaten to cut off the victim's food, transportation, and shelter if she did not perform to his standards, authorities said.

The victim contacted authorities in December 2018 and once they responded to her call, Little was arrested, officials reported.

A loaded .40-caliber handgun was seized from the room, along with a 20-round box of ammunition and two cellular phones, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Little pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor female and if the court accepts the plea agreement, Little will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, law enforcement said.

