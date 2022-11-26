'DC Karen' Banned From Uber After Racial Tirade Caught On Video: Reports

A woman dubbed "DC Karen" has been banned from ride-sharing app Uber after she was captured going on a racial tirade against her driver Thanksgiving week.

Videos of the outburst were shared by Washingtonian Problems on Twitter and show an SUV pulled over to the side of the road as the woman and the driver argue on the sidewalk.

** WARNING: The following footage contains offensive language **

The woman was captured yelling in the driver's face saying "I'm your boss, you're a little piece of sh**," before calling him racial slurs and a bevy of other insults.

“The behavior seen in the video is sickening and has no place on the Uber platform or anywhere in society,” a spokesperson for Uber tells the Daily Beast. “We’ve been in touch with the driver, and the rider’s account has been banned from the app.”

