News

Banana Boat Sunscreen Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical: FDA

Cecilia Levine
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 Photo Credit: FDA

A recall has been issued for Banana Boat sunscreen over the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, according to the FDA.

Three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 were pulled by Edgewell Personal Care Company over trace levels of benzene.

While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can, the FDA said.

No other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products were in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and exposure to it can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. 

Click here for the complete recall.

