Newport News Firefighter Wins Smokin' Prize Playing VA Lottery

Dwight Beane, of Newport News, stared at the Money Stacks ticket telling lottery officials there was "no way this can be a real ticket," a news release reads.

Beane bought the ticket at Newport News Family Fare, at 683 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

Money Stacks features prizes ranging from $5 to $200,000. It’s one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means one more top prize is unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,632,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.02.

Beane, who works as a delivery driver and is also a volunteer firefighter, said he plans to use his winnings to go to paramedic school.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.