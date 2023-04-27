Overcast 63°

SHARE

Nanny Called 9-1-1 In Possible Murder-Suicide: Fairfax County PD (UPDATE)

A nanny called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshot wounds and then finding three adults dead in the basement of a Fairfax County home on Thursday, April 27, authorities said.

Fairfax County PD
Fairfax County PD Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine

The incident on the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive in Springfield is being investigated as a possible murder suicide, but police were not ruling anything out, they said at a press conference after the 4:15 p.m. incident.

Two men and one woman were found in the basement of the home, while three children and the nanny were unharmed, Fairfax County police said. Their identities had not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE