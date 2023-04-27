Nanny Called 9-1-1 In Possible Murder-Suicide: Fairfax County PD (UPDATE)

The incident on the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive in Springfield is being investigated as a possible murder suicide, but police were not ruling anything out, they said at a press conference after the 4:15 p.m. incident.

Two men and one woman were found in the basement of the home, while three children and the nanny were unharmed, Fairfax County police said. Their identities had not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

