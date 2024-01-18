Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts GW Memorial Parkway Ramp

The ramp from Route 123 was closed on the southbound side as of 10:20 a.m. in between McLean and Arlington.
A multi-vehicle crash closed a ramp along the George Washington Memorial Parkway Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
The ramp from Route 123 was closed on the southbound side as of 10:20 a.m. in between McLean and Arlington.
Delays were expected.
