Mugshot Released Of Gunman Threatening Neighborhood In Hybla Valley, Cops (Video)

Adalberto Rivas Machado, 19, was found with a handgun in his pant leg after officers chased him down on Saturday, July 13, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley around 3:45 p.m., where Machado had apparently been threatening community members with a gun, police said.

Video shows Machado leading a foot pursuit before authorities catch up to him and arrest him. He was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstruction of Justice, Possession with Intent to Sell Sched I/II, and Possession of Sched I/II with a Firearm. He is being held at the ADC on a $2,000 bond.

