Mugshot Released Of Gunman Threatening Neighborhood In Hybla Valley, Cops (Video)

Police have released details and the mugshot of an armed man who was captured on video leading a foot pursuit through Fairfax County.

Adalberto Rivas Machado, 19, was found with a handgun in his pant leg after officers chased him down on Saturday, July 13, Fairfax County police said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Officers were called to the  8000 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley around 3:45 p.m., where Machado had apparently been threatening community members with a gun, police said.

Video shows Machado leading a foot pursuit before authorities catch up to him and arrest him. He was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstruction of Justice, Possession with Intent to Sell Sched I/II, and Possession of Sched I/II with a Firearm. He is being held at the ADC on a $2,000 bond.

